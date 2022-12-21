The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host the “Behind the Veil” Bridal Showcase on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Douglasville Conference Center located at 6700 Church Street from 2-4:30 p.m.
“Behind the Veil”, Douglasville’s premier wedding showcase, is designed to assist newly engaged couples with planning their dream wedding. Guests can meet with up to 38 vendors in several categories that will assist in all aspects of the wedding planning process. The showcase will wrap up with a live fashion show, where couples will have the opportunity to see the latest trends in hair, makeup, and wedding attire on the runway.
