Miss Mary was a vanishing breed of woman who was gifted with an iron fist, clad in a velvet glove. She was a hairdresser, of the classic variety, who created coiffure magic in her basement shop. At her funeral I heard stories about how, in many ways, her shop was the heart of the small Alabama town where she lived. I heard about how she offered not only style to the ladies of Woodland, but how she also offered advice and even strength to those she served.

In the south, barbers and beauticians have always served our communities that way. They act as our confessors, relationship counselors, and general shoulders to cry on. They give us so much more than a good cut. These days, shops tend to be “uni-sex”, bringing in a multi-gender crowd. But there are still a few holdouts, where boys are boys and girls are girls and never the twain shall meet.

Trending Videos