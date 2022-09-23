Miss Mary was a vanishing breed of woman who was gifted with an iron fist, clad in a velvet glove. She was a hairdresser, of the classic variety, who created coiffure magic in her basement shop. At her funeral I heard stories about how, in many ways, her shop was the heart of the small Alabama town where she lived. I heard about how she offered not only style to the ladies of Woodland, but how she also offered advice and even strength to those she served.
In the south, barbers and beauticians have always served our communities that way. They act as our confessors, relationship counselors, and general shoulders to cry on. They give us so much more than a good cut. These days, shops tend to be “uni-sex”, bringing in a multi-gender crowd. But there are still a few holdouts, where boys are boys and girls are girls and never the twain shall meet.
When brother Bill was little, he got his hair cut downtown, at Little Gem’s. Bill usually walked there after school, and Mama would pick him up later after the barber mowed off all his stray curls. He sat in the red leather chair and the white-smocked barber pumped the foot petal, lifting him high enough to see in the mirror. There were bottles of colored tonics and smell-goods that lined the shelves and the clippers buzzed a busy symphony, as Carroll County’s citizens were de-fuzzed.
Once, on his way home from school, young William got into an altercation with some older boys and ended up with a big, fat shiner closing his right eye. It was on his haircut day, so he had to continue on to the barbershop, shiner and all. He said that was the longest haircut he ever got.
All the old codgers who usually sat around the shop waiting for some juicy news spied his black eye and started teasing him. The barbers joined in, picking at him while their scissors snipped away. And when Mama came to pick him up in our green station wagon, they all lined up in the big window, waiting to see the inevitable fireworks when she spotted the black and blue addition to his usually cherubic face.
For me, haircuts were never that exciting, but I can vividly remember my first. It was in a basement beauty parlor close to our house. I can remember lots of pink. Pink shag carpet. Pink walls. Pink driers that looked like science-fiction rockets. There was a picture of a poodle in a gold-gilded frame hanging on the wall above the display counter.
I was smocked in a vinyl cape. Pink, as you might have guessed, with little poodles and Eiffel towers printed in black. I got a pixie cut. Most girls of my generation suffered through those. It was a no-fuss affair, about as short as a boy cut. When you lived on a farm, there wasn’t much time for unnecessary grooming. It was much easier to give everyone the same haircut and be done with it.
As I got older, I started to crave a little variety. By then we were going to Carroll Tech to get our hair cut. Mrs. Neil taught the girls out there and always hooked us up with an experienced cutter, so we most always left looking better than we did when we came in.
There was one time when I suffered spring fever and a severe lack of judgment. I got my heart set on a perm and left Carroll Tech with rigidly curled hair. Not very attractive, I’m afraid. My older brother Scott told me I looked like Art Garfunkel, which was not what a 16-year old girl wants to hear on the eve of her junior prom. After that, I got my hair cut like Lady Diana. Her televised wedding made that style all the rage with girls my age.
During my college years, I stopped getting regular haircuts. It seemed more important to eat, and I wasn’t terribly concerned with fashion. I did, however, do a little cutting myself. Several of the boys I knew needed haircuts, but didn’t have any money. So I told them I’d cut their hair. After all, how hard could it be? I’ll be kind and say that my first customer was a little uneven. But the bright side was, it grew back pretty fast. I eventually got the hang of it, and by the end of the summer, I was supplying free haircuts to most of the boys in the music department.
Now, I actually go to the salon for a real haircut. But those places look like space-age monuments to grooming technology, etched in gleaming glass and chrome. It makes me long for those days of pink shag carpet, poodle capes and pixie cuts.
