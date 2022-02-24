Curtis Winford South, 82, of Bowdon, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Mr. South was born on Oct. 9, 1939, in Heard County, to the late Troy Lee and Trudy Marlow South.
He was a mechanic by trade and owned and operated South and Son Auto Repairs for over 40 years. He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
Mr. South loved all things related to cars. He collected model cars, was fan of NASCAR and Bill Elliot, and was a die-hard Ford man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Chris and Kyle South; his son-in-law, Wendell Ethridge; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mrs. Curtis Butler South; his sons and daughter-in-law, Dale and Carla South, and Randy South; his daughter, Debbie Ethridge; his grandchildren and their spouses, Nicole and Kevin Geter, Heather Brown, Amy South, Jason and Nikki Ethridge, Jeremy and Leighann Ethridge, and Jon-Taylor and Paige Ethridge; his great-grandchildren, Cade Geter, KC Geter, Kylie Geter, Alyssa Brown, Brianna Brown, Josh Brown, Emma Ethridge, Alivia Ethridge, Addie Ethridge, Whit Ethridge, and Weslynn Ethridge; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church. Bro. Kevin Geter will officiate. Mr. South’s grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Veal Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
