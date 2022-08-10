Curtis Lee Day, 82, passed away at home in Senoia, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Mr. Day was born June 10, 1940, in Weaver, Alabama, the son of the late Robert LeRoy Day and the late Dorothy Christine Lee Roberts. He worked most of this life driving a truck to support his family. His interests included racing and Alabama football.
Mr. Day is survived by is wife of 54 years, Brenda W. Day, daughters Kathy Lynn Day of Senoia, Georgia, Dianna Day Johnson (Gerald) of Carrollton, Georgia, and Donna Day Ford (Charles) of Moultrie, Georgia, grandchildren Aaron Johnson, Joshua Ford, Jennifer Ford Boatwright (Daniel), and Joseph Ford.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Kidney Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research. A memorial service will be held later.
