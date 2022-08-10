Curtis Lee Day

Curtis Lee Day, 82, passed away at home in Senoia, Georgia, on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

Mr. Day was born June 10, 1940, in Weaver, Alabama, the son of the late Robert LeRoy Day and the late Dorothy Christine Lee Roberts. He worked most of this life driving a truck to support his family. His interests included racing and Alabama football.

