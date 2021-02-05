Curtis Richard Keaton, Sr., 59, of Bremen, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1961, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late William Keaton and Sarah Harper Rush.
Curtis was a retired forklift operator formerly employed with Decostar.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, William Shannon Keaton.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Gail Swann Keaton, of Bremen; children, Richard & Sarah Keaton, Jr., of Tallapoosa, Greg and Ashley Keaton, of Bremen, Jennifer & Jason Brown, of Mt. Zion, Jesse & Haley Keaton, of Bremen; sisters, Saralyn & Ronnie Craft, of Waco, Cindy Rush, and Sandra Rush, both of Carrollton; brother, Doug & Charlotte Keaton, of Bremen; grandchildren, Bailey Keaton, Taylor Riddle, Lane Keaton, Wyatt Keaton, Abigail Brown, Dylan Keaton, Jake Keaton, Elexus Dabbs, Jayden Edwards, Nathan Brown, Breanna Brown, Brentley Keaton, Jaxston Keaton and Blakelee Shannon Keaton as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at family residence, 113 Cherry Street in Bremen.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Catalyst Church in Carrollton with Rev. Jason Owens and Rev. Joel Norton officiating. Music will be provided by Bonnie Sanders. Bailey Keaton, Lane Keaton, Dylan Keaton, Jake Keaton, Nathan Brown, Tyler Craft, Billy King and Kevin Keaton will serve as pallbearers. Brentley Keaton, Jaxston Keaton and Wyatt Keaton will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Union Hill Church Cemetery.
Please share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
