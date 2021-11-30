The Carrollton Upper Elementary School Student Ambassador Program, a new program designed to develop student leaders at an early age is now up and running.
April Eidson, new counselor at CUES, is the founder of this new program. Through this program, students will have the opportunity to grow their communication and interpersonal skills, Eidson said.
“The group will be visible at many campus events geared towards prospective students and families,” said Eidson.
“Ambassadors will be a positive reflection of our school and have the chance to develop and receive training in communication, marketing, and interpersonal skills.”
This year, 14 students will represent CUES as student ambassadors. In order for students to be considered for the program, they were required to complete an application and meet certain criteria.
In addition, selected applicants received a teacher recommendation, interviewed with school counselors, required to have a minimum cumulative average of 3.5 or higher, as well as have good behavior.
Stacy Lawler, principal at CUES, said he was immediately on board when the idea was presented to him.
“Mrs. Eidson is a new counselor at CUES this year and when she pitched the idea for student ambassadors, I thought it was great,” said Lawler.
“Any time we can provide opportunities for students to develop leadership skills and also learn the importance of being a servant leader, it is a good thing. I am excited to see the selected students represent our school at the highest level.”
Eidson said she is looking forward to watching the students learn and grow as ambassadors.
“I am excited for this opportunity our student ambassadors have to make everyone feel welcome at CUES, particularly new students and visitors,” said Eidson.
“Our school counseling team selected a diverse group of students who are already doing an amazing job.”
