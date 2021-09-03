Kaley Blankinship, a fifth grade teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary School, has been chosen by her peers to represent them as the 2021-2022 CUES Teacher of the Year.
Blankinship has been surrounded by educators all her life. Her grandmother was a retired elementary school teacher who taught for 33 years.
Blankinship said that whenever she and her family would go out in public, people would share with her how important her grandmother was to them. For that reason, she was convinced that her grandmother was a movie star.
“I grew to understand that while Hollywood may not even know her name, the people of our community did, and it was all because she was a teacher,” said Blankinship.
While not famous in the celebrity sense, Blankinship said her grandmother was indeed revered in the community and in her heart.
“Not only did she greatly impact the lives of so many members of our community, she strived to embrace each opportunity to instill joy,” said Blankinship.
Since becoming a teacher, Blankinship said she has relied heavily on her grandmother’s teaching. And said she has been benefiting from her grandmother’s expertise.
“Before I ever entered my first classroom, I spent some time at her home immersed in a sea of adventure and imagination through authentic reading and writing experiences,” said Blankinship.
“These experiences were composed of engaging activities from which I would get information and pleasure, and were essential to how I learned to communicate with others.”
Aside from her grandmother influencing her greatly, Blankinship said there was another educator who made a strong impact on her life — her weightlifting coach.
“In our class, I was one of three girls alongside the entire varsity football team,” said Blankinship. “However, that was not an excuse for coach.”
Blankinship said that her coach did not discriminate against sexes, and said that she was all about fairness, which meant that everyone was on the same workout plans, and same expectations.
“While in his class, if I complained, grew frustrated, or wanted to quit, he would push me harder,” said Blankinship. “He knew that if he did not expect more from me, I would indeed seek failure.
“He would not accept anything less than what he thought my potential could be.”
The delivery of her grandmother and weightlifting coach’s instruction was drastically different, however, the overall outcome was the same, she said.
“These two life-changers ignited a love for learning within me and instilled values in me that I wanted to someday emulate with my own students, which is why this profession was the only path for me,” said Blankinship.
Blankinship said that because of her grandmother and weightlifting coach, she was able to critically shape her own teaching philosophy. She said each of them were instrumental in how she developed her own teaching style.
“For them, it was more than facilitating the transfer and understanding of information,” said Blankinship. “ It was seeing me experience a love of learning, or coming to understand the importance of perseverance.”
Blankinship said she began her career with an established mission and desire to be that same inspiration to her students, while also making the effort to influence each child to recognize his or her uniqueness and styles to achieve the highest success.
“My mission has been continuously used as my guide in the creation and diversity of the delivery of my planning to accommodate each child individually,” said Blankinship.
