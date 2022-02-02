Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.