The Carroll Symphony Orchestra will present its Masterworks Concert, February 10, at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The CSO will perform Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, Schoenberg's Chamber Symphony No. 1, and the world premiere of a new work by Carrollton native Katahj Copley. The orchestra will also present the winning compositions from the 2021 CSO Young Composer Competition, one of which was composed by a fifth grade student from Bremen.
“Beethoven's Fifth is a landmark composition, not only for the composer who struggled with depression over the loss of his hearing, but for audiences, as this work is often the first symphonic piece many people hear as children,” said Conductor and Music Director Terry Lowry. “We are really excited to give our audience the opportunity to hear it live.”
According to the music’s publisher, the CSO’s performance of Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony marks the first time the full orchestra version has been performed in Georgia and only the third time it has been performed in the United States since 2009.
For 20 years, the Carroll Symphony Orchestra has built a national reputation for innovative educational and community outreach programs like the Young Composer Competition and for the world premieres of nearly 200 original compositions.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for youth (12 & under) and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at (770) 838-1083 or at the Carrollton Center for the Arts box office at 251 Alabama Street..
What: CSO Masterworks Concert
When: February 10, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carroll County Performing Arts Center
