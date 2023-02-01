The Carroll Symphony Orchestra will present a concert of masterworks – including Beethoven’s 3rd Symphony – February 9 at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
In addition to the Beethoven symphony, the CSO will present a concert overture by Los Angeles composer, Corey Field, who is expected to be present. The orchestra will also present three winning compositions from the most recent statewide CSO Young Composer Competition.
“Beethoven’s 3rd Symphony, known as the Eroica, or Heroic Symphony, is considered by many musicians to be the greatest symphony ever composed,” said the CSO’s conductor, Terry Lowry. “It literally changed the way we think of music, the way we listen to and experience music, the way we view musicians as artists and the idea that music can reach deep into our lives and mean something – that all started with the Eroica. It was the first piece of music I ever heard played by an orchestra live and it changed my life.”
Tickets for the performance are $18 for adults, $10 for youth and are on sale at the center’s box office or online at carrolltonarts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.