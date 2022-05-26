When Jodie Goodman, director of the of the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, spoke to the members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club last Friday, she opened a lot of eyes and ears.
Although the month of May is advertised as "Mental Health Awareness Month," hearing what the local organization, law enforcement and hospitals experience when a mental health crisis occurs and is reported shed new light on the topic.
Although the murder of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday and the killing of 10 people two weeks prior in a grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York fanned the flames of rhetoric which espouse the thoughts that "our country is in a mental health crisis," the vast majority of situations reported to the Carroll County Crisis Center don't garner news headlines or result in fatalities.
Established in 2008, the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates, (CCMHA) a non-profit organization, now includes a Crisis Response Team comprised of a certified mental health clinician and a law enforcement officers. Calls to the county's 911 Center or dispatched to the CRT for response. From April of 2021 to April of this year, a total of 310 calls related to a mental health crisis were recorded, an average of about 25 per month.
"A total of 112 individuals were transported to a medical facility for evaluation, bypassing the ER," Case Manager Lori Thomas said in regard to activity during 12-month period that ended April 30.
The organization also makes referrals to diversion programs and provides case management assistance when legal issues are involved. During the last year, only one of the 310 calls to 911 required that an individual be sent to jail.
The Carroll County Crisis Response team was developed through a partnership among the CCMHA, City of Carrollton, Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Board of Commissioners, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Willowbrooke/Tanner Medical Center, Pathways Center. Community Foundation of West Georgia and Steve Adams.
Funding for staff that is currently comprised of nine full and part-time staff members and their work comes from federal grants, local and state government, and other sources.
The purpose and mission of the Carroll County Mental Health Advocates and its associated endeavors is best explained the organization's website:
"We are the missing link for individuals and their families impacted by mental illness and addiction."
