The Carroll County Crisis Response Team (CRT) played a crucial role in the prevention of a potential escalation during a standoff Thursday.
Nobody was harmed during the altercation and no arrest was made.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 7:48 pm
According to Chief Creig Lee of the Temple Police Department, TPD dispatched in reference to a man that was outside smashing a vehicle and motorcycle with a pickaxe.
Lee said the man was spotted riding a bicycle from his house to his road, but once the man saw law enforcement arriving he went back into his residence.
After some time, the Temple Police Department alerted the CRT who arrived on the scene. Upon their arrival, the CRT managed to get the individual to come outside and speak with them shortly but he would allegedly not allow anyone to approach him.
The individual then returned back into the home for some time.
“They said they could see him putting stuff behind the door,” Lee said. “We could still see him moving in and out, all the windows had pretty much no blinds.”
The CRT eventually convinced the individual to exit out the front door and go with them. A pickup order was signed and he left with the CRT. The Carroll County SWAT team and Georgia State Patrol who were en route were advised that the individual had exited the residence and was cooperating with law enforcement.
According to Lieutenant Greg Falls who is over the Crisis Response Team, they were out for three hours working this incident. The CRT has worked more than 600 calls since the team’s inception that have only led to two arrests. One of which was only because of warrants in another jurisdiction according to Falls.
