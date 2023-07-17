Villa Rica High School alumnus Jae Crowder hosted his inaugural youth basketball camp last weekend on the campus of his high school alma mater.
According to Crowder’s public relations representative, approximately 175 youths attended the camp in its first year.
Per the camp’s description, the goal for the event was to provide young athletes with a “fun, educational, and challenging experience” that would help them improve their basketball skills and confidence on the court.
Over the course of the two-day camp, a group of roughly ten experienced and passionate coaches led a variety of activities and drills to cover the fundamentals of the game, from dribbling and shooting to passing and defense. Participants also had the opportunity to scrimmage and play games, allowing them to put their newly-honed skills to the test in “a supportive and competitive environment.”
In addition to the on-court activities, Crowder’s camp offered lunch for the kids with other food vendors in attendance.
Crowder’s PR representative Drew Lewis says Crowder’s inspiration for the event was to simply start giving back to the community that built him into the person he is today.
“He was just telling me he was ready to give back to the community,” he stated. “He felt like it was just a good time to start doing it, every year.”
Crowder, a 6’6” power forward, graduated from Villa Rica before his collegiate basketball career, in which he played for South Georgia Tech, Howard, and most notably played with now-Miami Heat standout Jimmy Butler at Marquette.
The former Wildcat was drafted 34th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2012 NBA draft, when a draft-day trade sent him to the Dallas Mavericks. Since then, he has gathered eleven years of professional basketball experience playing for eight different teams over the course of his career.
He and Butler were reunited in Miami for a season back in 2020, where they advanced to the Finals and fell in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Most recently, Crowder, age 33, mutually agreed to sit out his third season with the Phoenix Suns until a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks was finalized. He played in 18 games for the Bucks, averaging 3.8 rebounds and 6.9 points per game.
