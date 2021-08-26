Providing fresh, quality food to those in need is something that CrossRoads Church has been committed to since 2017.
Lou Martinez, CrossRoad’s mission pastor and community outreach director, is in charge of coordinating the Mobile Pantry deliveries through the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
“Once the delivery is scheduled, I inform the community through an app called Mojo Text,” said Martinez.
“This app allows me to send those that sign up a text message letting them know when the mobile pantry is going to take place. Additionally, I post it on our church website and Facebook page.”
Martinez said that the church has two communities or locations which they serve monthly.
The first location is in Douglasville, at 5960 Stewart Parkway. The second location is in Carrollton, located at 1621 Bankhead Highway.
The church provides food to over 500 families each month through the mobile pantry. Martinez said they regularly serve fresh produce of all kinds during their pantry events. And at times, they occasionally get package boxes with meat, fruit, vegetables, and dairy products.
“Between both locations, we distribute over 25 to 30 thousand pounds of food each month,” said Martinez.
In addition to serving the two communities, Martinez said that the church also has a Senior Adult Ministry that picks up food from the church’s mobile pantry site and takes food to the Highland Senior Village in Douglas.
“We service 52 seniors in that community,” said Martinez. “We provide our seniors with fresh produce and vegetable during our mobile pantry.”
CrossRoad’s Church also has a weekly pantry, which is opened on Wednesday’s from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. They distribute food to those in need each week, Martinez said.
“During our weekly pantry, we service between 30-40 families each month,” said Martinez.
Martinez said that he as well as the church are thankful to be able to serve those in the community, and they hope to continue providing food through their mobile pantry.
“It is an honor and a privilege to serve our community,” said Martinez. “Especially in this time of uncertainty and need.”
Martinez said that if anyone is in need of food in Douglasville, they can text ‘MPD’ TO 770-626-7383 to be added to their Douglasville mobile pantry notification list.
Those in need of food in Carrollton, can text ‘MPC’ to 770-626-7383 to be added to their Carrollton mobile pantry list.
