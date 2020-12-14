Crossman receives citizen award for pandemic efforts

Public health officials like to shy away from the spotlight.
Usually if they are too visible, it is because of a health crisis.
Since March, health officials have been in the news daily because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As deputy director of the Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Lisa Crossman has been a leader in the county’s effort to fight the pandemic and provide safety to residents.
Crossman’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed as she was recently named the Marietta Citizen of the Year by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce during a Marietta Area Council luncheon.
“I’m just so honored and humbled by the award,” Crossman said via email. “I have been working in Cobb and Douglas County for 35 years, and have learned that none of us succeeds alone. Any accomplishment I’ve had is due to the amazing collaboration within Cobb and Douglas Public Health and our community partners.”
Crossman regularly updates during Douglas County Board of Commissioners meetings on the virus and how her agency is handling it.
Crossman said 2020 is the most challenging year of her career in public health.
“Not just the long hours and the hard decisions but the uncertainty of a novel virus and outbreak and the tragedy of community members who have died,” she said. “My heart goes out to all our residents who had been so heavily burdened this past year, by health and economic issues.”
Despite the tragedy, Crossman said she has been encouraged by the public response to help.
“I also have been so touched by how people have come together to support each other,” she said. “So many people have stepped up to do more for others. I hope that we keep that spirit of support after we get through the pandemic.”
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones has praised Crossman for the work she and the agency have done for county citizens.
“As deputy director of the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department, Lisa Crossman has dedicated lots of time and energy conducting presentations before our commission meetings and offering updates to our citizens, staff and the general public during this pandemic,” Jones said. “Congratulations are in order to Ms. Crossman and no one should be surprised by the announcement because she is so well deserving of the award.”
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin presented the award to Crossman at the luncheon.
The Cobb County Chamber of Commerce noted that Crossman paid close attention to the homeless and medically fragile during the pandemic, which are groups that are adversely effected by the virus.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that she has helped stabilize and mitigate the wrath of COVID-19 in this area,” Tumlin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.