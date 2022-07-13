Mt. Zion fell into misfortune last year at the end of their season. In their last game before the playoffs against Business Engineering Science Tech (B.E.S.T.), starting quarterback Stanley Cross broke his hand.
The Eagles still won the game 37-18, but they struggled to get things going on offense the next week in the playoffs with Cross on the sideline, falling to Lincoln County 36-0. But now, Cross is back to sling the rock for Mt. Zion in 2022.
"Looking at what we've got this year, I feel like we've got a lot of skill returning," said defensive coordinator Justin Joyner. Head coach Brad Gordon was not at practice on Wednesday due to a meeting with administration.
"I feel like that's going to be the leadership of our team just because a lot of starters are returning in the skill group, and I feel like they can have a lot of success."
"They're going to have to kind of carry our lineman because we're young up front."
Mt. Zion graduated four multi-year starters on the offensive line this year, so they are looking for younger guys to step up to the task.
When asked how they plan to go about filling those positions up front, Joyner said, "I mean, our goal is just get better every day. We've got young guys out here who are learning, and they're going to be good, they've just got to figure it out, and they've just got to take it day by day."
Joyner continued, "Figure out the ropes, figure out what we expect and how we run things, and once they do, I think we'll be successful."
When asked how the summer has been going for the team as a whole, Joyner said it has gone well so far.
"We've had the majority of our team here all summer. We've really hit some seven-on-sevens in late June and starting back in July."
The Eagles will be at Central High School for 7-on-7 today, and they will travel to Haralson County for 7-on-7 on Tuesday. They will also have a padded camp at Heritage of Newnan the following Thursday.
"It hits so fast. We've only got two weeks until the season starts," said Joyner.
For the Eagles, that's not far from the truth. Mt. Zion begins their season with two early local scrimmages, first at Temple on August 5 and at home against Bremen on August 11.
