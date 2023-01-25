David Crosby, singer and guitarist in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, passed away on January 18 at the age of 81. Crosby was the son of heralded Hollywood cinematographer Floyd Crosby, and he had initially thought he might follow in his father’s footsteps as an actor. He attended Santa Barbara City College where he studied drama. Then he decided he would rather be a musician because he was more likely to gain the attention of girls more quickly. He explained his reasoning in a November 2013 interview on The British Broadcasting Corporation’s program, “Mastertapes”.

“If you went down to the coffee house and looked properly mournful and sang a Joan Baez song, it could happen tonight!” he gleefully explained.

