Crites named Carrollton City Schools "Teacher of the Year"

Members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education recognized the system's "Teachers of the Year" at their Oct. 4 board meeting. Carrollton Upper Elementary School fifth grade teacher Stefnie Crites (second from right) was selected as the system's Teacher of the Year. Pictured from left are CJHS Teacher of the Year John Megathlin; CUES/CCS Teacher of the Year Stefnie Crites; CES Teacher of the Year Tamara Wooten; and CHS Teacher of the Year Michael Harvey.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Since the third grade, she knew she was going to be a veterinarian. However, a fateful day during a college oral exam changed Stefnie Crites’ trajectory, and Carrollton City Schools students are the ones who have benefitted the most.

The Carrollton Upper Elementary School fifth grade teacher received the top honor as the "Carrollton City Schools District Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023.

