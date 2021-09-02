Former Trojan pitcher Cooper Criswell made his major league baseball debut for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Criswell got the start and pitched an inning and a third allowing three runs on six hits.
Before being called up, Criswell started 16 games for the Salt Lake Bees, the Angels’ Triple-A club where he won eight games and had an ERA of 3.77.
Criswell led Carrollton High School to the 2014 baseball state championship and was named All-Region and All-State First Team.
He spent two seasons at Southern Union State Community College before playing at the University of North Carolina.
Cooper is the son of Dawn Criswell and long-time legendary Trojan basketball coach Tim Criswell.
