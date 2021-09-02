Criswell makes debut

Former Trojan pitcher Cooper Criswell made his major league baseball debut for the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Criswell got the start and pitched an inning and a third allowing three runs on six hits.

Before being called up, Criswell started 16 games for the Salt Lake Bees, the Angels’ Triple-A club where he won eight games and had an ERA of 3.77.

Criswell led Carrollton High School to the 2014 baseball state championship and was named All-Region and All-State First Team.

He spent two seasons at Southern Union State Community College before playing at the University of North Carolina.

Cooper is the son of Dawn Criswell and long-time legendary Trojan basketball coach Tim Criswell.

