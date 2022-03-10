With the Atlanta Braves winning a World Series title in October and the Georgia Bulldogs claiming a football championship a few months later, local sports memorabilia guru Tim Criswell has been busy assembling a treasure trove of hot items that will be up for bid on Friday, March 18 when the Carrollton High Athletic Booster Club holds the 35th Annual Ben Scott Memorial Sports Auction.
The former Trojan icon on the field and court as both a player and coach has been pulling out his “little black book” of names, phone numbers and email addresses of current and former sports stars from around the country for the past several months.
And don’t ask him where the balls, jerseys, helmets and other sports treasures are stored. Wherever it is, the stuff is under lock and key with a 24-hour armed guard. Well, maybe not a guard, but secure for sure.
The first Trojan Sports Auction, as it was originally called when the late Carrollton High football coach Ben Scott started it all back in 1987, was held at the old Koffee Kart in Carrollton. The top item sold at the inaugural event, which has since raised thousands of dollars for the booster club and Trojan sports, was a football signed by Herschel Walker.
“By the time it was all over and the late Norman Banks, a staunch Trojan and Bulldog fan, paid something like $5,000 for it, people were standing and cheering,” one long-time CHS supporter said recently.
According to Criswell, the most recent top dollar item was an autographed picture of fabled movie star, John Wayne, dressed in his cowboy attire.
Obviously, sports artifacts aren’t the only items that will be on the auction block on March 18. A robe previously worn and signed by “The Nature Boy,” the late Ric Flair, will be up for grabs. For sports fans who don’t follow pro wrestling, Flair is generally regarded by peers and sports journalists as the top wrestler in pro wrestling history.
Criswell doesn’t take much of a break before planning and soliciting after one auction ends and plans for the next one begin.
“I do spend some time on it, but honestly, if it was not for a lot of great folks out there that I call on, it would not be possible,” he said.
Although a small percentage of the gear is actually “game-worn and used”,” the majority of the items are procured by Criswell, sent to the person to be signed, and returned.
In regard to Braves merchandise, Criswell has an “in” since he played minor league baseball with an Atlanta pitcher named Tom Glavine in the minor leagues. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981, Criswell played in the Dodgers’ and later the Braves’ minor league organizations. He and future Hall of Famer Glavine were teammates for a season at Greenville in 1986, along with other future Braves stars Ron Gant, Mark Lemke, and Jeff Blauser.
Criswell has been procuring sports memorabilia on behalf of the Carrollton Athletic Booster Club for nearly 35 years.
“I helped Ben (Scott) some since he knew I had some connections and then I took it over after he passed away,” he said.
Has he ever been told, “no” by a sports star?
“Maybe a couple of times, but probably 99% of the time people are great,” Criswell noted.
“I touch base with them, get the okay, put whatever I want signed in the mail, and they sign it and send it back,” he explained.
The fact that Criswell has been doing this for so many years and he has that “little black book” says it all.
And the “novelty” item on the auction menu this year?
And the “primetime” item? Probably, Georgia Bulldog helmet signed by UGA national head coach Kirby Smart and Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker. By his signature, Snitker penned: “The Year of the Braves and the Dawgs.”
General admission tickets are $100 per couple and can be obtained on-line by going to: https://cabc.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/BenScottAuction2022/Admission/tabid/1275496/Default.aspx.
Also, tickets are being sold at the Carrollton High School Office.
For additional information, call CHS athletic department secretary Shea Cox at 770-834-7726 or booster club president Shawn O’Neal at 706-340-3110.
