Crescent Kayaks received an award from the Georgia Dept. of Economics and Development. Crescent was presented their award late Tuesday morning. Lindsay Martin presented owner James Derbecker with the Small Business Rockstar award.
"There's a saying that I really like," said Derbecker. "'The greatest test of faith is running a small business."
Crescent Kayaks did not have an easy year in 2018. In a blog post by the state written about their award, owner James Derbecker stated that they experienced a warehouse fire where they lost their tools and equipment. Derbecker scrambled to find a new warehouse after losing everything, rebranded the company and held a positive attitude through it all.
According to the GDED's website the awards salute the risks, innovations, outreach and impact of the state's small businesses.
"I get caught up in that hour, that moment; a different idea every day," Derbecker said.
Derbecker mentioned his wife, his business partners and other contributors to the success of his company.
Derbecker at one point considered moving his facility out of Carrollton. He says he is now glad that he stayed.
"When I started playing high school sports is the first time I felt my loyalty to Carrollton," Derbecker stated. "I realized how much being part of Carrollton meant to me."
Crescent Kayaks specialize in fishing kayaks but have other options available, including apparel and accessories for your kayak. Since it’s beginning in 2001, Crescent Kayaks has become an international brand name among the kayak community.
