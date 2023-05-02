Derbecker and Martin

James Derbecker and Lindsay Martin giving the award to Crescent Kayaks on May 2. 

Crescent Kayaks received an award from the Georgia Dept. of Economics and Development.  Crescent was presented their award late Tuesday morning. Lindsay Martin presented owner James Derbecker with the Small Business Rockstar award. 

"There's a saying that I really like," said Derbecker. "'The greatest test of faith is running a small business." 

Trending Videos