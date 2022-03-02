The Carrollton Arts Commission and the Carrollton Writer’s Guild hosted their 2022 high school creative writing awards luncheon Tuesday to honor the winners of the creative writing contest.
This competition is held annually for local literary artists in grades ninth through twelfth that write poetry and short stories. All of the students are enrolled in Carroll County or Carrollton City Schools.
There were a total of 163 entries from high school students throughout Carroll County.
The High School Creative Writing Contest was founded in 1989 by Cathy James, then Arts Coordinator for the Carrollton Parks Recreation and Cultural Arts Department and Deloris Covel, then Superintendent of Cultural Arts in an effort to expand the Carrollton Parks Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.
The Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club Special Recognition Award for poetry went to Carina Solis, a senior at Villa Rica High School for her poem titled “For Those Who Cannot Stay Quiet.”
The Writers Guild Special Recognition Award for short stories went to Addison Lloyd, a freshman at Carrollton High School, for her piece titled “Harvest Season.”
The Poetry Awards were awarded to three recipients. The first place award went to Alaina Carey, a senior at Central High School for her poem titled “Ode to the Grand Piano.”
The second place award for poetry went to Madelynn Cook, a sophomore at Carrollton High School for her poem titled “The Burning Woman.”
The third place award went to Charlee Causey, a senior at Central High School, for her poem titled “The Rake In Between.”
The short story awards were awarded to three recipients as well. The first place award went to Kai McMichael, a freshman at Central High School for her piece titled Every Eleven Minutes.
The second place award went to Diana Espinoza, a junior at Villa Rica High School for her piece titled The Mountains Meeting in the Sky.
The third place award went to Caitlin Boone, a sophomore at Carrollton High School, for her piece titled Her Blue Bracelet.
The content of the entries this year were sensitive with two winners that focused on topics related to teen suicide and sexual violence. The students offered a statement before their readings and used their piece to shed a light on the reality of these topics and their impact on our youth today.
I think there is a pressing need to encourage young people to express themselves through writing in a world where we rely on technology and images to express ourselves,” Education/Volunteer Coordinator Eva Schultz Warner said. “There is intrinsic value in being acknowledged for not only their talent, but their bravery in putting their art out into the world. The students were invited to attend workshops with published authors and poets after the luncheon and make connections in the community that will hopefully inspire them to keep writing.”
The contest was sponsored by the Fulford Foundation, Carrollton Writer’s Guild and Jill Duncan, State Farm Insurance.
