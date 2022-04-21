Have you ever stopped to consider that the earth is the first Bible? Before I was old enough to read the written Word of God, I could “read” the Word of God revealed in God’s creation. I remember looking up at the sky with a sense of awe and wonder. I remember the feel of the grass beneath my bare feet, and the buzz of honeybees in my mother’s gardenias. The wind blowing across my face was the breath of God. The stars and moon shown with God’s light. The ocean was God’s baptismal font. I didn’t know the religious words, but I had encounters that led me toward faith.
St. Francis of Assisi believed that all of nature praised its creator. He taught that Brother Sun and Sister Moon sang “Alleluia,” and that “sister water, flowing clear, make[s] music for thy Lord to hear.” Like the ancients, St. Francis spoke of “mother earth, who day by day unfoldest blessings on our way.” Human beings were part of a great chorus of creatures blessing their Creator through worship and praise.
As we celebrate Earth Day across this fragile blue sphere that is our home, we might remember the story of creation in Genesis. Over seven days, God speaks creation into existence. The refrain at the end of each day’s work, “And God saw that it was good,” tells us an important thing. God makes things good. On the last day, the sixth day, God creates humanity in God’s own image. “God saw everything that he had made, and indeed, it was very good.” The natural world radiates with God’s goodness, especially when it comes to those who are made in God’s image.
As part of humanity’s goodness, we are given dominion over creation. Dominion is not domination. Dominion is responsibility and care. Human beings bear the image of the creator. We are given the responsibility to take care of the creation—the fish of the sea, the birds of the air, the beasts of the field and everything that creeps upon the earth, everything that has the breath of life, God’s breath.
What does an ancient creation text have to teach us about care for the earth today? For those who claim this text as Scripture, it’s a charge for stewardship of our natural resources. For too long most Christians have ignored concerns about the environment and climate change. We should be the ones leading the way. Of all people, those who hold the Bible as sacred should be committed to the sacred care of mother earth. We have been given responsibility by God to do this holy work on behalf of all creation.
Easter is a season of new life and renewal. What better way to be Easter people than to work for the renewal of the planet, to sacrifice some of our comfort and convenience for the health and sustainability of God’s creation. If anything, it’s in our best interest to protect and nurture our home for future generations. We could learn from the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) principle that what we do today will have an impact on the next seven generations. Thinking that far into the future requires great wisdom, patience, care, and global cooperation. People of faith could lead the way in the conversation and creative problem solving toward sustainable living for ourselves and our children and grandchildren.
We are facing a critical time in the goal to combat global warming, the greatest threat to our home and our way of life. I’ve been a conservationist my whole life. Now that I’m old enough (and hopeful) to be a grandmother, the urgency of this work of conserving God’s creation has never been greater. For me, it’s a spiritual imperative that convicts me as one who has failed to do enough. For the sake of seven generations and for the steadfast love of God that endures to thousands of generations, I am called to steward the earth toward sustainability. Besides, I’m a preacher, and my work is to proclaim the Word of God that was first spoken to me in the Bible of God’s good creation. Alleluia! Happy Easter! Happy Earth Day!
