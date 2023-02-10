Our cat is crazy. Maybe, the craziest one on the block.

It didn’t help that at the age of 8 months she got cracked in the head with ball bat. I was doing arm exercises with two metal ball bats, walking along in the woods and whirring my arms like a windmill when she ran up behind me and stepped right into the path of the swinging bat. It sounded like I hit a watermelon with a lead pipe. She flopped around like a dying fish and I knew with surety that I had killed her. But after a couple of days on “concussion watch,” she was back on her feet and spry as ever. But after that incident, her brain has been a little weird, making her hiss for no particular reason and want outside immediately after you let her inside.

