Our cat is crazy. Maybe, the craziest one on the block.
It didn’t help that at the age of 8 months she got cracked in the head with ball bat. I was doing arm exercises with two metal ball bats, walking along in the woods and whirring my arms like a windmill when she ran up behind me and stepped right into the path of the swinging bat. It sounded like I hit a watermelon with a lead pipe. She flopped around like a dying fish and I knew with surety that I had killed her. But after a couple of days on “concussion watch,” she was back on her feet and spry as ever. But after that incident, her brain has been a little weird, making her hiss for no particular reason and want outside immediately after you let her inside.
Most of the time, we live together peaceably. She comes in for breakfast, gets a few pets (too many and she’ll hiss at you) and goes back outside. Lately, she’s been sleeping inside at night and hasn’t made a peep until she hears us stirring around in the morning. But the past few nights she’s been a pain in the neck — about 3 am she scratches on our laundry hamper at the foot of the bed (which is strictly forbidden) to wake us up so we can put her out. Then, she yowls piteously. Then, if she doesn’t get the desired response (which is us rising from our slumber to let her out) she begins to use the bed and its occupants as a trampoline. Needless to say, I am growing tired of her nocturnal antics.
So, last night I had a plan. When we got ready for bed, I made sure to put the cat out. I petted our dogs (who sleep quietly inside), told them to watch out for intruders, and went happily to bed. Imagine my surprise when I was wakened at 3:12 am by a cat yowling in the living room. “Crash!” The fireplace screen hit the floor. I was mad. I poked Johnny with my elbow. “Johnny! Somebody let the cat in.” What I meant was, “Johnny, since you obviously let the cat in after I so carefully made sure to put her out, you need to get up and take care of this.” But he slept through the whole thing. Eventually, I went back to sleep, muttering something about husbands who let cats in and don’t get up to let them out. Our watchdogs never made a peep.
5 am rolled around with another crash and an even louder YOWL. I looked at the clock and pulled the pillow over my head, yelling at the cat with my most ferocious voice, “CRAZY CAT! KNOCK IT OFF!” The watchdogs never made a peep.
So, it grew quiet again…at least until 6 am, when the feline Armageddon was launched. I woke again from a deep slumber to the sound of crashing coming from our office. Books, files, papers, a drinking glass all crashing to the floor. The yowling was hideous. I rose from the bed, fully furious, and stomped into the office. “What is wrong with you, ARE YOU CRAZY?”
I was stopped dead in my tracks by the sight of my cat. It had grown twice as big. Its gray fur was standing out on end and its eyes were completely black, with pupils fully dilated. It yowled and hissed ferociously and began throwing itself against the window above my desk. Over and Over and Over. I thought the cat had gotten into some kind of poison and was having some sort of horrible seizures so I yelled for Johnny. “Come quick! Something’s wrong with our cat!” I heard him stumbling out of bed. He wiped his bleary eyes and watched while the cat hammered against the window, knocking more papers off the desk. He replied quietly. “There is something wrong. This is not our cat.”
Startled, I looked and saw that the gray cat that was tearing our office apart was, in fact, not our gray cat. It was a wild cat that had gotten in the house somehow. It jetted past us and into the bathroom, hissing like a radiator. Johnny closed the door to the bathroom and I ran out to check on the dogs in the kitchen. Cookie slept, blissfully unaware of the demented creature that had begun to dismantle our bathroom. Pixie was awake, but she had her forelegs wrapped around her food bowl, protecting the thing most important to her.
So, I took the dogs outside for their own safety’s sake. Who did we find sitting out on the back porch, blinking sleepily? Our gray cat.
By now, Johnny was fully awake and had a plan. He closed all the doors in the house, opened the front door wide, and got a broom to dislodge the wild cat out of the bathroom. I stayed outside with the watchdogs until the coast was clear. After the wild cat vacated the premises, the dogs came back in. Pixie took up her post beside her food bowl again and Cookie went back to sleep on her cushion.
I have to say, we’re still not sure how the wild cat got into the house. One thing for certain, our dogs are the worst watchdogs ever. And our cat? It is not the craziest one on the block. Not by a long stretch.
