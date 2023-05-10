The University of West Georgia Department of Athletics announced this week the appointment of Jacob Crawford to Interim Head Women's Soccer Coach through the 2023 fall season.
Crawford, who was hired as an assistant coach in January of this year, served as the interim coach throughout the Spring season, and will now lead the Wolves into preseason camp and through a 16-game schedule this fall.
"Coach Crawford was placed into a very difficult position on short notice this spring. His humility and willingness to not only fill the void but move UWG Soccer forward in a complex situation is remarkable," said Director Athletics Jason Carmichael. "After taking a short pause this spring to evaluate what is best for the program we have elected to continue with Coach Crawford as the interim Head Coach. This move will allow our student-athletes and coaches to focus fully on what we hope to be a tremendously competitive fall season."
Crawford will be the fifth coach in program history when the Wolves take the field under his direction on August 31.
"I would like to thank the administration at UWG for believing in me and giving me this opportunity," said Crawford. "I'm excited to lead this talented group of women into the fall season and look forward to continue to build on the strong foundation that was created by the previous staff and our upperclassmen."
Prior to his time in Carrollton, Crawford coached at South Georgia State College for the six seasons, accumulating a record of 48-36-5 during his time with the Hawks. During the 2022 season, Crawford led SGSC to a 12-3 overall record, a regular season championship, a second-consecutive GCAA Tournament Championship, as well as being named the GCAA Coach of the Year for the fourth consecutive season.
"When the appropriate time comes we will reevaluate the long-term future of the program but between now and then I am confident that Coach Crawford will be masterful in his leadership of the team," added Carmichael.
This fall, UWG will open the season at home for the first team since 2017 when Embry-Riddle visits Carrollton for a 3 p.m. contest on August 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.