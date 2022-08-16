A car crash on Interstate 20 between the Temple and Villa Rica exits slowed traffic Tuesday morning.
Georgia State Patrol Post 4 out of Villa Rica worked the crash Tuesday morning that is still an ongoing investigation.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 10:23 pm
According to GSP, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on I-20 in the right lane and struck a tractor-trailer in the rear that was traveling slower causing the tractor-trailer to become disabled in the right lane. The Tacoma then struck the median cable guard.
GSP said the driver of the Tacoma was alert and conscious and transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. At press time, there was not a status update on the driver’s condition.
