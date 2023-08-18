District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit John H. Cranford Jr. was sworn in by Gov. Brian Kemp as his appointee to serve on the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commision (PAQC) Hearing Panel on Aug. 9, 2023.
According to the release from Cranford, the PAQC was created during the 2023 legislative session and later signed into law by Kemp on May 5, 2023. The law was codified as OCGA 15-18-31, and according to Cranford’s release, “gives the PAQC, ‘the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of appointed or elected district attorneys or solicitors-general.’ ”
The PAQC also uses Article VI, Section VIII, Paragraph II of the state’s constitution which says, “Any district attorney may be disciplined, removed or involuntarily retired as provided by general law.”
The PAQC is made up of eight people. Of those eight, five serve on the Commission’s Investigative Panel and three are picked to serve on the Hearing Panel. Cranford is a part of the three person Hearing Panel.
The Investigative Panel is charged with the duty of investigating any alleged conduct that would constitute the ground for discipline based on the law. The Hearing Panel would then adjudicate any formal charges that are filed by the Investigative Panel which would include the issuing of disciplinary and incapacity orders.
According to the release, “The law directs the Commission to promulgate standards of conduct and rules for the Commission’s governance, which comply with due process and enforce the law’s stated general grounds for discipline, as listed in subsections (h) and (i) of the law”
The members of the Investigative Panel are, former DA and Superior Court Judge of the Alvoy Circuit John Ott, Statesboro Attorney Joseph Cowart, Savannah Attorney Steve Scheer, Cobb Circuit Deputy Chief Assistant DA Jason Saliba, and Alcovy Circuit DA Randy McGinley. The members of the PAQC Hearing Panel are Cranford, Chattahoochee Circuit DA Stacey Jackson, and former DA and former Superior Court Judge of the Mason Circuit Howard Simms.
The PAQC commenced on July 1, 2023 and is expected by law to establish the Commission’s rules and regulations by Oct. 1, 2023. Cranford ended his release saying, “I look forward to serving the State of Georgia and its prosecutors on the PAQC Hearing Panel, which I will do in addition to continuing to serve as District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.