Cranford sworn in

District Attorney of the Coweta Judicial Circuit John H. Cranford Jr. was sworn in by Gov. Brian Kemp as his appointee to serve on the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commision (PAQC) Hearing Panel on Aug. 9, 2023.

According to the release from Cranford, the PAQC was created during the 2023 legislative session and later signed into law by Kemp on May 5, 2023. The law was codified as OCGA 15-18-31, and according to Cranford’s release, “gives the PAQC, ‘the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of appointed or elected district attorneys or solicitors-general.’ ”