Those connected to murder case from more than 70 years ago may finally get some closure.
Coweta District Attorney Herb Cranford has filed a motion that will be considered by Judge Erica Tisinger to dismiss the case of Clarence Hendersonand remove it from dead docket.
According to Cranford’s motion, the reasoning for the motion for dismissal is “based on the evidence and legal analysis of three separate opinions by the Supreme Court of Georgia…and the trial transcript of the second of Clarence Henderson’s three murder trials, all of which resulted in murder convictions which were subsequently turned over by the Supreme Court.”
Cranford stated in his motion that the basing the motions on the Supreme Court of Georgia opinions because he believed “they provide a legally reliable and whole restatement of the evidence that was presented” against Henderson in court according to the laws of the State of Georgia.
The motion also cites the fact that transcripts from the first and third trials are unavailable, apparently lost at some point in the last 70-plus years.
Back in September, Cranford agreed to reopen the 70-year-old case of Clarence Henderson, a Black Carrollton native accused of murder, to determine if there were any injustices that occurred during the original trying of this case.
Cranford stated then that his perspective on the job of district attorney is expressed in the office’s mission statement which is, “to pursue justice on behalf of the community and victims of crime, to uphold the law, and to maintain the trust of the people we serve. This office will accomplish this mission by being motivated to do what is right in each case, by being fair, respectful, and honest to all people with whom we interact, and by executing our duties with humility.”
During the summer and fall of 1948, there were a series of attacks in “lovers lane” areas where a masked person had a general pattern of scaring off the man and sexually assaulting the woman. The victims of these attacks could not give a good description of the suspect.
On Halloween night 1948, Carl “Buddy” Stevens Jr., a white Georgia Tech student, was in town visiting his girlfriend. The two were parked in the Sunset Hills subdivision when a masked man ordered them out of the car at gunpoint and walked them across fields, which are now the golf course at the Sunset Hills Country Club.
While being held at gunpoint, the masked man attempted to assault Stevens’ girlfriend which in response Stevens attacked the suspect leading him to being shot three times and dying. Stevens’ girlfriend did not have a description of the suspect but stated, “he sounded like a negro.” This prompted investigators to start a manhunt that went on for many months and during that time many Black men were brought in for questioning.
Investigators started looking into Clarence Henderson after allegedly tying him to a .38 special revolver, located in an Atlanta pawn shop, taken from an officer in a previous attack claiming it was the weapon used to kill Stevens.
In January 1950, 15 months after the initial attack, Henderson was put on a one-day trial with an all white jury, under armed guard, and found guilty and sentenced to death. After his conviction, people became interested in this case including the NAACP and the Communist Party, who both wanted to represent him.
Ultimately, the NAACP represented Henderson after a letter stating that he had severed all ties with the Communist Party. His conviction was overturned and Henderson would go on to be tried two more times. After the third time, instead of retrying Henderson the charges were placed on a dead docket, which meant he remained the only suspect and remained charged, but not actively prosecuted.
Henderson was allowed to make bond and leave, so he took his family out of Carroll County and moved to Atlanta, where a lot of his descendants still live in present day. Henderson was never officially cleared of the charges and passed away in the early 80s.
During the time of the investigation, police were pressing the black community until they got a suspect, Henderson. He was a sharecropper known as a “tough guy” who gambled, moved alcohol since Carroll County was dry and just someone people did not mess with. He was incarcerated from December 1949 until early 1953.
According to Cranford, he first heard of the Henderson case when he received the book, The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson by Chris Joyner, a UWG graduate and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“For whatever reason, I just had not heard about this murder, the trials, and the reversed convictions,” Cranford said. “”When a past case is brought to my attention, regardless of its age, and a credible claim can be made that the accused was wrongly charged or convicted, I believe the pursuit of justice includes reviewing the case to determine if an injustice occurred in the past. In this particular case, the fact that Mr. Henderson had his conviction overturned three separate times by the Georgia Supreme Court and the fact the State never sustained a conviction against him provides a sufficient basis in my view to review the case.”
The court date is set for March 2 with court beginning at 9 a.m. in Carrollton.
