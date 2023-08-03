This week I went to see the movie Oppenheimer. It lived up to the hype, and I expect it will win many awards.
Let’s just say it was intense, brilliantly acted and directed, and haunting. Long before I had ever heard of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, I knew what his Manhattan Project had done. Before I learned anything about the beginning of the story, I knew the end of the story.
Oppenheimer the movie hints at the end of the story, but it doesn’t fully depict the graphic truth of what happened after the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August, 1945.
According to the director, Christopher Nolan, it was an artistic choice because the whole movie is told through the protagonist’s perspective. Robert Oppenheimer learned about the dropping of the bomb the way the American public did, from radios and newspapers.
I don’t remember exactly when I learned the story of the dropping of the atomic bomb.
At some point I heard or read the story about Sadako Sasaki, the 12-year-old Japanese girl who loved to run. She was a hibakusha, a survivor of the atomic bombing. She was two and lived about a mile away from ground zero.
Blown out a window of her home by the blast, she was miraculously uninjured.
As her mother scooped her up and carried her to safety, they were caught in the black rain, the immediate fallout from the bomb.
When the radiation sickness symptoms started, Sadako began to fold paper cranes. Japanese legend said that anyone who folded 1000 cranes would have her wish granted.
Confined to her hospital bed, Sadako begged scraps of paper from family, friends, and hospital workers and began to fold.
The story says she died before she could complete her task, and her friends finished folding the cranes.
Her brother later said that she finished folding her 1000 cranes plus a few more.
Either way, her wish to live was not granted.
Sadako died on October 25, 1955.
I have been folding paper cranes ever since I can remember. I think I was four or five when I learned the Japanese art of origami. For many years, I stopped folding cranes.
Then, one year at a church conference, a friend who grew up in the mission field, shared a slip of paper with me.
I watched her fold a crane with a beautiful square of flowered paper.
After a few tries, my fingers remembered the pattern.
I have lost count of how many cranes I have folded over the years. I share them in cards to send a prayer for peace and healing.
I make Christmas ornaments from leftover Christmas wrapping paper. I made a mobile of cranes for an art show.
I folded a crane from a copy of a wedding certificate for the first anniversary of friends.
Folding cranes is a way of praying for me. It’s a meditative practice that allows me to engage my hands in the work of prayer.
My mind doesn’t have to say any words.
I just fold and breathe and sometimes picture the intended recipient. Sometimes I fold several cranes to keep on hand for whatever occasion or person might come before me.
The origami cranes I make tether me to my heritage and give me a unique way to pray and express my love for others.
And I like keeping my fingers busy. I have no scientific proof, but I feel that keeping my fingers nimble enough to fold the tiniest paper cranes is one way to combat arthritis.
This Sunday, I will fold a few cranes to remember the thousands of people who died on August 6 and August 9 and in the years that followed, including Sadako.
I will pray this prayer that is printed on peace poles in church and school gardens around the world, “May peace prevail on earth.”
It was first shared by a humble spiritual man named Masahisa Goi in 1955, the same year Sadako died.
Having witnessed the destruction caused by war, he devoted his life to spreading a message of peace.
The story goes on as we pray, “May Peace Prevail on Earth.”
