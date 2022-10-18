“Cracker” James Arthur Pierce, 63, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
He was born Feb. 11, 1959, in Atlanta, son of the late Mr. James Arthur Pierce II and the late Mrs. Carol Rose Lukens. Mr. Pierce enjoyed NASCAR and classic vehicles. He liked guns and worked very hard at his construction job.
He is survived by his partner and significant other, Debbie Parrish of Douglasville; daughter, Karina Rose Pierce of Douglasville; sons, James Arthur Pierce IV, Maxwell Harold Pierce; two sisters; one niece.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn funeral home in Douglasville on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 2-3 p.m. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn funeral home in Douglasville.
