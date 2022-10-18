“Cracker” James Arthur Pierce, 63, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

He was born Feb. 11, 1959, in Atlanta, son of the late Mr. James Arthur Pierce II and the late Mrs. Carol Rose Lukens. Mr. Pierce enjoyed NASCAR and classic vehicles. He liked guns and worked very hard at his construction job.

To plant a tree in memory of “Cracker” Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos