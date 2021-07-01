The “Old Country Store” is hoping to sell an assortment of beers, wines and mimosas at its two Douglasville locations.
Cracker Barrel has applied for alcohol licenses for its locations on Concourse Parkway and West Pointe Court locations within the city limits.
The Douglasville City Council will take up the requests during its regularly scheduled 6 p.m. meeting on July 15 at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The Tennessee-based restaurant chain, known for its biscuits and gravy, began selling alcohol at select Florida locations last year.
It is the first time in the 51-year history of the restaurant that it has sold alcohol as part of its menu.
“Our guests have told us that offering beer and wine would reduce the veto vote — that is, those guests who would choose Cracker Barrel for a given dining occasion, but ultimately go elsewhere because they would like to have a beer or a glass of wine with their meal — especially during weekend dinner,” a Cracker Barrel spokesman told the Sentinel via email. “We look forward to offering guests in Douglas County, Ga. additional beverage options in the coming months and provide a new way for them to celebrate special occasions.”
Cracker Barrel started testing the alcohol concept before the pandemic begin. After a successful launch at over 100 locations, the company decided to make it a permanent menu item in select markets.
The test stores were located in Florida, Kentucky and its home base of Tennessee.
Company CEO Sandra Cochran said the new concept had been well-received by customers.
“As we indicated on our Q3 FY21 earnings call at the end of May we are pleased with the success we have had with our beer and wine program at over 400 locations with an assortment of beer, and wine, including mimosas,” Cochran said in an email to the Sentinel provided by the company. “Our expectation is to roll out the program to nearly 600 locations by the end of our Q1 FY22 (October 2021) and continue to expand the variety of our offerings as we continue to support the guest experience.”
