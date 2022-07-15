Operation Southern Slow Down, a speed crackdown, begins Monday in five southeastern states, one of those being Georgia.
Drivers who feel the need for speed should hit the brakes or be prepared to see blue lights in their rear view mirror during Operation Southern Slow Down, a Governor’s Office of Highway Safety press release said.
The campaign has a new name, but the same goal in a week-long speed enforcement and education campaign beginning July 18 and ending July 24. Its mission is to save lives by putting the brakes on reckless driving and speeding in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee, per the release.
"The majority of people driving in a safe and legal manner should not have to worry about their safety from selfish drivers who show no regard for their safety and the safety of others with their disregard for speed limits and other highway safety laws," Director of the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety Allen Poole said. "Georgia is once again ready to work with our friends in our neighboring states to protect all road users by putting these dangerous drivers on the shoulder of the road and issuing them a ticket."
According to the release, state troopers and local law enforcement officers will conduct concentrated enforcement on interstates and state highways in these five states for the entire week in a team effort to stop the increase in drivers traveling at speeds well above the legal limit.
Law enforcement agencies in the southeast and across the nation have seen a substantial increase in the number of vehicles traveling at speeds above 100 miles per hour in the last two years, per the release.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the United States saw an increase in overall traffic fatalities and speed-related traffic deaths in the last two years.
According to the release, even though there was a 22 percent decline in total traffic crashes in the United States in 2020 compared to 2019 and an 11 percent decrease in the number miles traveled in the country in 2020 compared to the previous year, the number of persons killed in crashes in the U.S. in 2020 increased by 6.6 percent compared to 2019.
Speed was a factor in 29 percent of total traffic fatalities in the United States in 2020, which is a three percent increase from the previous year, per the release.
The number of persons killed in crashes involving speeding in the U.S. increased by 17 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.
According to the release, almost one out of every three speeding drivers involved in a fatal crash in the United States in 2020 did not have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash, and 53 percent of speeding drivers who were involved in speeding crashes in the U.S. that year were not wearing seat belts.
Federal highway safety data shows the youngest drivers on the road are involved in speed-related fatality crashes more than any other age group.
Thirty-five percent of male drivers and 18 percent of female drivers in the 15-to-20-year-old age group involved in fatal crashes in the United States in 2020 were speeding, according to the release.
According to the release, during the first four years of Operation Southern Slow Down, federal data shows a two percent reduction in overall traffic deaths in the five southeastern states during the campaign week compared to the prior week and a 14 percent reduction in speed-related traffic fatalities during the week of the campaign week compared to the prior week.
According to the release, during the first five years of 'Operation Southern Slow Down' in Georgia, state troopers and local law enforcement officers issued more than 55,000 speeding citations, 9,900 seat belt citations, and 2,100 citations for children under 8 not riding in an approved child safety seat.
Law enforcement officers arrested 3,255 drivers for DUI and 3,488 persons for driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.