For many years the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department has been recognized as one of the premier municipal organizations of its kind in Georgia.
Featuring top tier facilities, a myriad of activities and programs for all ages and a a highly trained staff of recreation professionals, it was not an uncommon occurrence when the CPRAD was recently named the "Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Fourth District Agency of the Year."
The award is presented to a department whose services have made significant contributions to recreation in the community. The special citation was presented October 19 at the Center for the Arts in Carrollton.
The CPRD operates on a $5.4 million budget and provides more than 6,700 recreational programs. Parks and Rec maintains 16 facilities, four cemeteries, two pools, one splash park, a dog park, six tennis courts, six pickleball courts and 32 parks.
Looking to the future, the City of Carrollton leadership acquired 278 acres of land to be used predominantly for conservation and passive recreation.
Also, the department received two grants, the Alice Huffard Richards grant of $25,000 for trail building and $500,000 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to renovate Midtown Water Park.
During the current year alone, Parks and Rec made many facility improvements, including a $2 million addition to the Carrollton GreenBelt, renovations and resurfacing at the Lakeshore track and the Lakeshore Park expansion that includes a large playground, three pavilions and a grassed play space that is all handicap accessible.
The department has also made great efforts to provide well maintained facilities, numerous recreation programs and strategic planning for future growth.
In addition to being named "Agency of the Year," the department received 10 Fourth District individual and program awards in recognition of specific accomplishments during the past year.
Individual and Program Award Winners included:
Outstanding Volunteer Athletic/Aquatics – Ricky Walker
Outstanding Volunteer Programming – Richard Morton
Outstanding Support Staff Administration – Dee Rudisel
Outstanding Support Staff Athletic/Aquatics – John Driver
Outstanding Support Staff Programming – Andrea Gonzalez
Outstanding Special Event Programming – Breakfast with Santa, Carrollton Senior Center
Outstanding Special Event Athletic/Aquatics – Lacrosse Play Day
Outstanding Program – Programming Bonner Fitness Center
Outstanding Project – Fourth Street
Network Professional Programming – Candace Cline
The Carrollton Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is led by
