The Carrollton Police Department (CPD) announced via Facebook that there has been a “significant increase” in accidents involving pedestrians, bicycles and motorcycles.
“Many of these have resulted in serious injuries. The weather is warmer and more people are walking and riding,” CPD said in their Facebook post.
In late April, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Alabama Street near Hop In gas station, resulting in a hit and run.
Later, after seeking public assistance through Facebook, the CPD traffic unit was able to follow leads and used video surveillance to identify a suspect vehicle.
The investigation led to probable cause for a search warrant and also led traffic officers to a residence on Old Camp Church Road in Carrollton where they located the vehicle.
The suspect, Jose Luis Maldonado, 60, of Carrollton, was contacted and he turned himself into authorities. He was released three days following his arrest on a $50,000 bond.
“Within the last thirty days, the Carrollton Police Department Traffic Unit has investigated four serious injury crashes. A serious injury is described as an injury that deprives a person of a member of their body, an injury rendering a member of the body useless, an injury seriously disfiguring a member of the body, or an injury causing organic brain damage which renders the body or any member thereof useless,” CPD Officer Daniel Detwiler said.
CPD released some tips and reminders for pedestrians and drivers of bicycles and motorcycles while traveling the roads.
Pedestrians are recommended to wear clothing that makes them visible, per CPD
Per Georgia law section 40-6-91, “motorists must yield to pedestrians the right of way in a marked crosswalk when pedestrians are on or approaching the same side of the road as the vehicle. Drivers are required to stop and stay stopped to allow pedestrians to cross in these situations.”
It is recommended that pedestrians use crosswalks and crossing signs to “cross the roadway in a safe area,” per CPD.
“Don't assume an oncoming vehicle will see you and stop for you; have an escape route planned,” CPD said via their Facebook post.
Cyclists are recommended to wear helmets, per CPD. Georgia law states in section 40-6-296(e), “No person under the age of 16 years shall operate or be a passenger on a bicycle on a highway, bicycle path, bicycle lane, or sidewalk under the jurisdiction or control of this state or any local political subdivision thereof without wearing a bicycle helmet.”
The state of Georgia requires bicycles to be equipped with proper lighting. The law states in section 40-6-296(a), “Every bicycle when in use at nighttime shall be equipped with a light on the front which shall emit a white light visible from a distance of 300 feet to the front and with a light on the back which shall emit a red light visible from a distance of 300 feet to the rear.”
Bicycles are required to stop at all traffic lights and stop signs just like cars.
“Three of these serious injury crashes involved motor vehicles hitting pedestrians, one of these crashes involved a motor vehicle hitting a bicycle, and one of these crashes involved a motor vehicle turning in front of a motorcycle. The department has worked eleven total roadway crashes involving pedestrians, bicycles, and motorcycles in the last month,” Detwiler said.
Motorcycle drivers are recommended to use front and rear brakes when coming to a stop on the roadway, per CPD. While riding, CPD recommends having an escape route planned and to expect vehicles to pull out in front of motorcycles and stop abruptly.
According to the Department of Driver Services, a Class M license or a Class M Instructional Permit (MP) is required to operate a motorcycle or motor-driven cycle in Georgia.
Georgia law places all types of motorcycles or motor-driven cycles into one classification. It includes scooters, motorbikes, motor tricycles and mini-bikes with engine size 51cc or greater.
“The helpful tips that we provided in our recent Facebook post about roadway safety could be a game changer in driving these crash numbers down. The Traffic Unit is actively enforcing traffic laws in an attempt to reduce these crashes. We ask for the community’s support to spread awareness about roadway safety, especially during these warmer months where people are out and about more,” Detwiler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.