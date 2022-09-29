The Carrollton Police Department announced via their Facebook page that the department will soon be launching a CPD app available to all residents of the community.
The CPD app was created by a company called The Police App. This company has been doing mobile app development for law enforcement, public safety, emergency management and public health agencies for over nine years, according to the company website.
According to CPD spokeswoman Meredith Browning, herself along with Chief Joel Richards and Deputy Chief Chris Dobbs were introduced to the app at a recent conference in Savannah, Ga.
“We fell in love with it and thought it would be a great addition to our department and social media resources,” Browning said.
The app was customized by the The Police App company’s app team as well as Browning, Dobbs, and Richards. The key features will be similar to CPD’s revamped website.
Users will be able to submit tips, pay citations, request records, view press releases, BOLOs, and get alerts in real time. They will also have access to information regarding local resources. Eventually, users will also be able to file certain reports through the app.
Interested individuals will be able to use the app to find out information about available jobs with CPD and can apply there as well.
“As far as assessing the need, we just felt it was time to join the app community. Citizens generally use applications for services now more than actual websites and we want to make sure everyone has access to information the way they want it. With an app, the experience can be customized with instant notifications tailored to what information the user wants to receive in real time,” Browning said.
The CPD app will be compatible with all smartphones and will be available through the app store and Google Play. At this time, there is not a specific launch date set, but the release is coming soon.
