The Carrollton Police Department highlighted their July Spotlight this week on their Facebook page. This month’s unit spotlight was the Traffic Unit that consists of five officers with 33 years of law enforcement experience. The unit was recognized in July which is the month that holds the traffic division’s biggest day of the year, the Fourth of July.

The Unit is composed of officers utilizing both vehicles and motorcycles. According to the post, their primary mission of the CPD Traffic Unit is “to ensure the safety of all motorists and pedestrians traveling within Carrollton.”