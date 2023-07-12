The Carrollton Police Department highlighted their July Spotlight this week on their Facebook page. This month’s unit spotlight was the Traffic Unit that consists of five officers with 33 years of law enforcement experience. The unit was recognized in July which is the month that holds the traffic division’s biggest day of the year, the Fourth of July.
The Unit is composed of officers utilizing both vehicles and motorcycles. According to the post, their primary mission of the CPD Traffic Unit is “to ensure the safety of all motorists and pedestrians traveling within Carrollton.”
The officers in the traffic unit are involved in handling issues that range from DUIs and accident investigations to usual proactive traffic enforcement. When it comes to accident’s the unit provides support to other units, gathers evidence and ensures justice whether it be a minor fender bender or a fatality. The unit also works hit and run cases.
The Traffic Unit also holds responsibility in identifying areas that are in need of safety enhancements. Officers analyze situations by using both citizen complaints as well as various speed detection technologies to better enforce speed limits throughout the city.
The Unit utilizes the motorcycles when weather permitting with the purpose being to allow the unit to have greater agility in heavy traffic and to be visible in the community for special events and funeral escorts.
One of the busiest days of the year for the traffic was just last week, the Fourth of July. According to the post, “These officers brave the heat and work tirelessly to provide traffic control and roadway closures for the parade and fireworks.”
The CPD Traffic Unit also works events throughout the city including other parades, Mayfest, and Taste of Carrollton.
The unit is composed of five officers which are Sergeant Chad Krish, Corporal Daniel Detwiler, Officer Richard Brice, Officer Matthew Strange, and Officer Brannon Flower. The five had over 7,000 combined training hours. All five officers are certified in Standardized Field Sobriety and Advanced Roadside Impaired Drive Enforcement. Krish, Detwiller and Strange are all certified as Traffic Accident Reconstruction Specialists. Detwiler is also a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and has been certified as a DRE instructor. Strange and Fowler are also both United States Military veterans and are still serving in an active capacity.
In 2022, the Traffic Unit investigated 1,515 crashes that involved 348 injuries and three deaths.
