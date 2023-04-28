Eastside Precinct

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carrollton Police Department has announced their Eastside Precinct location has opened on Lake Carroll.

The Eastside Precinct is located at the log cabin on Lake Carroll. The cabin has been around for a long time but has not been put to use in recent years. Chief Joel Richards of the Carrollton Police Department met with the Carrollton City Manager, David Brooks to get permission to renovate the cabin along with using it as a precinct.

