The Carrollton Police Department has announced their Eastside Precinct location has opened on Lake Carroll.
The Eastside Precinct is located at the log cabin on Lake Carroll. The cabin has been around for a long time but has not been put to use in recent years. Chief Joel Richards of the Carrollton Police Department met with the Carrollton City Manager, David Brooks to get permission to renovate the cabin along with using it as a precinct.
“He along with the Mayor and City Council were excited about the idea," Richards said. "Julie Ivey is the city Recreation Director and she agreed to let us take over maintenance of the building."
The City used staff and inmate labor to complete the renovation and the largest expense was replacing that HVAC unit for the cabin which was completed by city employees.
Gerald Johnson spoke with the Times-Georgian and shared some of the history of the log cabin. Johnson was a student at West Georgia College and worked in real estate. According to Johnson, “It was used by the West Georgia Fair which was run by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). They owned the property and this was in the late 60s early 1970s” The building had many functions by the VFW and fair. Johnson continued by sharing that it was eventually sold to a developer in the early 1970s who was looking to build a shopping center and the fairgrounds moved to a site off of Bankhead Highway."
As the developer was working through the planning and zoning a member of the City Council was disappointed to see the cabin being torn down. It was then suggested that it be given to the City of Carrollton. The cabin was donated to the City of Carrollton and utilized as the center of the bicentennial celebration. Since then the visitors bureau and recreation department utilized the building as they needed.
The precinct will offer a space for officers to meet with people who need to file a report, prepare their reports, and stop by for a snack. Richards also said, “We have displays in one corner highlighting Coca Cola that was once bottled in Carrollton and Southwire”
