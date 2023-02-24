In the morning of Feb. 14, 2023 the Carrollton Police Department received a 911 call about an eight week old infant that was unconscious.
According to a post on Facebook from the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Kane Moore was first on the scene and immediately began rendering aid to the infant until the Carrollton Fire Department and EMS arrived on the scene.
CPD confirmed that the baby is in good condition thanks to the heroic action of Moore. The family presented Moore with a gift basket as a token of appreciation for his life saving work. Under the post on the CPD Facebook page, the mother of the baby said, “Our family will forever remember Officer Moore. We are truly grateful. Thank you and gifts are not enough to express how thankful we are for him.”
