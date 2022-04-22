A Carrollton police officer has been fired after criminal misconduct allegations were made against him.
The Carrollton Police Department was contacted Thursday by Carrollton City Schools regarding an allegation of criminal misconduct against Jerric Gilbert, Carrollton police officer and school resource officer, a release from the department said.
Carrollton police said the allegations occurred off of school campus. The Carrollton Police Department immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in the termination of Gilbert, per the release.
Carrollton Police has been in contact with the GBI and requested a criminal investigation into these allegations.
"Carrollton Police Department and Carrollton City Schools acted immediately to ensure the safety of students and the school system has taken the appropriate steps to ensure full cooperation with local and state authorities," the release stated.
Carrollton City Schools also released a statement Friday afternoon.
"We are extremely disappointed to learn of allegations regarding off-campus criminal misconduct of a former School Resource Officer, Jerric Gilbert, that have led to an investigation by the GBI," the school stated. "Gilbert was released from his duties as an SRO this week and is no longer an officer with the Carrollton Police Department. Once we were informed of this situation, we acted immediately to ensure the safety of our students and comply with local law enforcement. We will continue to take the appropriate steps to ensure full cooperation with local and state authorities. We cannot comment any further regarding specifics in this case as it is part of an ongoing investigation. Any additional questions should be directed to the Carrollton Police Department."
