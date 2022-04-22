A Carrollton police officer has been arrested and charged with child molestation and violation of oath.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a statement early Friday evening.
The GBI has arrested former Carrollton Police Officer Jerric Gilbert, 35, of Carrollton on one count of Child Molestation and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to the GBI release.
“On April 21, 2022, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus (Region 2) was requested by the Carrollton Police Department to investigate an allegation of criminal misconduct against Gilbert by Carrollton City Schools in which Gilbert was assigned as a School Resource Officer at Carrollton Elementary School,” according to the statement. “The Carrollton Police Department immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in the termination of Gilbert.”
The GBI reported that their investigation revealed that on Friday, April 15, 2022, Gilbert encouraged an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately while at his home.
The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement earlier in the day Friday that Jerric Gilbert was fired after criminal misconduct accusations were made against him.
Those allegations led to his arrest.
The Carrollton Police Department was contacted Thursday by Carrollton City Schools regarding an allegation of criminal misconduct against Gilbert, a Carrollton police officer and school resource officer, a release from the department said.
Carrollton police said the allegations occurred off of school campus. The Carrollton Police Department immediately initiated an internal investigation which resulted in the termination of Gilbert, per the release.
Carrollton Police has been in contact with the GBI and requested a criminal investigation into these allegations.
“Carrollton Police Department and Carrollton City Schools acted immediately to ensure the safety of students and the school system has taken the appropriate steps to ensure full cooperation with local and state authorities,” the release stated.
Carrollton City Schools also released a statement Friday afternoon.
“We are extremely disappointed to learn of allegations regarding off-campus criminal misconduct of a former School Resource Officer, Jerric Gilbert, that have led to an investigation by the GBI,” the school stated. “Gilbert was released from his duties as an SRO this week and is no longer an officer with the Carrollton Police Department. Once we were informed of this situation, we acted immediately to ensure the safety of our students and comply with local law enforcement. We will continue to take the appropriate steps to ensure full cooperation with local and state authorities. We cannot comment any further regarding specifics in this case as it is part of an ongoing investigation. Any additional questions should be directed to the Carrollton Police Department.”
Officials with the Carroll County Jail confirmed that his bond hearing has yet to be scheduled.
On Friday, Gilbert was taken into custody by the GBI at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Carroll County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.