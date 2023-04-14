The Carrollton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. K-9 Kilo passed away on Monday. Kilo joined the Carrollton Police Department in 2014 and served the CPD over the last nine years. Kilo’s most recent handler was Corporal Will Awalt who he had been with since 2019.
According to a post on Facebook from the CPD, “during his career, Kilo assisted in over 200 arrests and had over 500 deployments including missing children, drug tracking, offender tracking, and other assists.”
