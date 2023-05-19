CPD mourns loss of K-9 Bob

The Carrollton Police Department has lost another one of their own.
The CPD posted its Facebook page announcing that K-9 Bob passed away on May 10, 2023, from an unexpected medical condition.
The Carrollton Police Department has lost another one of their own.
The CPD posted its Facebook page announcing that K-9 Bob passed away on May 10, 2023, from an unexpected medical condition.
Bob’s passing came just one month after K-9 Kilo passed away. Bob was just three years old at the time he passed. Officer Kane Hemingway was Bob’s partner for 12 months, eight of which were with the Carrollton Police Department and the two were "best friends."
Bob worked 39 total deployments with Hemingway which were made up of 34 narcotics detection deployments and five tracking deployments. Bob assisted the CPD in 17 arrests and 44 seizure incidents. Bob was also certified in the odors of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin by the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.
According to CPD, Bob earned a reputation during his time with the Carrollton Police Department. Bob had had his tail shot off but the department said in their post that despite being shot, “he was determined, tenacious, hardworking, and oh so sweet.”
The CPD left a quote in their post that said, “When you walk in front of me, I shall always have your back. When you walk behind me, I shall always be willing to lay down my life for you. And so long as you walk beside me, I shall always call you my brother.”
