The Carrollton Police Department arrested Johnny Evans, 57, and Joie Kilgore, 34, of Carrollton, on Friday afternoon.
According to the report from CPD, Sergeant Matt Jones, he was traveling on Kingsbridge Road in his patrol vehicle when he passed a blue Chevrolet Impala parked on an access trail that was to be used only by city workers to access the backside of Zyzzx Lake and a sewer cover. Jones observed the vehicle parked near the woods line and could see the driver’s side door was open and a female appeared to be in the driver’s seat.
Jones found this odd due to the fact the road not being public access and never seeing any vehicles, outside of normal work trucks, using it. Jones ran the tag number through Interops/GCIC while he continued onto Zyzzx Street to turn around and check on the vehicle to make sure people were not trespassing or did not have a disabled vehicle. While waiting to turn around, Jones looked up the registered owner which was Kilgore and discovered she had multiple drug offenses in the past that included VGCSA Meth and Trafficking.
As Jones pulled onto the access road he saw a tall white male with long hair who was later identified as Johnny Evans walking around the front of the vehicle. Jones did not activate his blue lights and exited the patrol vehicle walking towards the vehicle registered to Kilgore. Jones asked if everything was OK and Evans told him they were just “looking at the river.” As Jones walked closer to the vehicle he saw the female driver getting her identification out of a pink wallet. Jones recognized the driver to be Kilgore. The third person was in the passenger’s seat looking at his phone. Evans also told Jones that he was about to head to Pilgrims where he worked as a night housekeeper. Jones recognized the smell of Marijuana but was unable to identify where it was from due to Evans cigarette. Jones collected information from the passenger, Kilgore, and Evans. Jones recognized the passenger from a previous possession arrest.
Jones told the group he could smell marijuana and asked if there was any in the vehicle. Jones saw Evans reach for his left pocket and the driver held her hands up in a “I don’t know” motion. Evans said that he doesn’t smoke anymore and the passenger said no. Jones then asked about Meth and the passenger said no while looking down. Jones asked Kilgore for a search to which she, “looked down and to the right, held her hands up in an ‘I don’t know’ way and said. ‘well, I mean not really; I don’t see why you would search my car when I’m just giving them a ride.”
Jones had Kilgore exit the vehicle to speak with her privately. Jones explained his familiarity with the passenger and wanted to ensure that nothing had been placed in her vehicle. Kilgore again denied consent. Jones then had the passenger exit the vehicle. He consented to a search of his person which Jones found no drugs. Jones again smelled the Marijuna as the passenger exited the vehicle. During the search, Officer Kane Hemingway arrived to assist Jones.
Jones ran Evans through GCIC and discovered that he had a warrant. During the arrest, Jones found less than one ounce of suspected marijuana. While walking to the vehicle, Hemingway informed Jones that he found two clear baggies of suspected Methamphetamine, directly where Evans had been standing.
Jones used his prior knowledge of Kilgore and the passenger’s drug activity, their answers in regards to whether there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and Evans having been an occupant of Kilgore’s vehicle. During the search, Jones found one bag of suspected methamphetamine in the driver’s seat. Jones asked Kilgore if there was anymore and she said no. Jones then searched through a gray bag where he found a bag of suspected Methamphetamine, seven separate bags of suspected Heroin weighing 4.4 grams, three additional bags one bag of suspected Marijuana weighing 31.7 grams, a bag of suspected Cocaine, a bag of Marijuana, a bag of suspected Cocaine, a bag of Marijunaa less than one ounce, a big with 65 bills all identified as Carisoprodol on Pillidentifier.com, a syringe with an unknown clear substance, five bags individually wrapped with a white substance called “Mannitol” according to TrueNarc, A bag of white substance substance “Lactose”, according to TrueNarc, a small scale with drug residue, three blue round pills identified as Diazepam, and another bag of suspected methamphetamine. Mannitol and Lactose are both commonly used as a cutting agent with Heroin.
Due to the amount of drugs and the individual packaging, Jones was able to develop probable cause that Kilgore was possessing the drugs to sell and distribute. It also seemed Kilgore was selling the Mannitol and Lactose as illicit drugs to them being packaged similar to Cocaine or Fentanyl.
Jones also collected two black cell phones due to the nature of the charges. The passenger was released and given possession of the vehicle at Kilgore’s request. Evans was transported to the Carroll County Jail by Jones and Kilgore was transported by another CPD officer.
Evans was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Less than one ounce of Marijuana. Kilgore was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Possession with Intent Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent Marijuna, to counts of Possession with Intent Schedule IV, and Possession with Intent Cocaine.
