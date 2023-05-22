The Carrollton Police Department arrested Johnny Evans, 57, and Joie Kilgore, 34, of Carrollton, on Friday afternoon.

According to the report from CPD, Sergeant Matt Jones, he was traveling on Kingsbridge Road in his patrol vehicle when he passed a blue Chevrolet Impala parked on an access trail that was to be used only by city workers to access the backside of Zyzzx Lake and a sewer cover. Jones observed the vehicle parked near the woods line and could see the driver’s side door was open and a female appeared to be in the driver’s seat.

