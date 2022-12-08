An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of robbery and other violent crimes.
Carrollton Police Department arrested James Derek Moore, 33, of Sylacauga, Ala. and charged him with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, third degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Xanax.
According to CPD officials, on Dec. 7, 2022 around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to 881 South Park Street, Super 8 Motel, in reference to a dispute. When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had been assaulted. The initial investigation revealed that Moore and the victim were outside a motel room talking when Moore allegedly forced the victim inside. According to the release, once inside, Moore assaulted the victim causing significant injuries. During the assault, Moore’s girlfriend and two small children were also in the room. After the assault, Moore allegedly went to the victim’s room and robbed the victim’s father of a bag of medication and then left the scene.
Around 8 a.m. the same day, Moore was located inside a local convenience store and was taken into custody. During his arrest, Moore was in possession of methamphetamine, Xanax and a firearm, while being a convicted felon.
This case is active and ongoing with additional arrests and charges possible. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451. All callers may remain anonymous.
