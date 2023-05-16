The Carrollton Police Department issued a press release Tuesday morning addressing a shots fired incident in the area of Thomas Homes at 5th and 6th Streets.
According to the press release, CPD officers responded to the Thomas Homes area in reference to multiple shots fired just after midnight on Friday, May 12, 2023.
While officers were investigating the area, they received a call from Tanner Medical Center stating that a 24-year-old gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, CPD officers were able to speak with the victim who confirmed to officers the area was Thomas Homes. According to the press release, “he wasn’t able to provide much information other than a possible suspect(s).”
CPD investigators are following up on the statements from the victim as well as others. At the moment information is very limited.
CPD stated that the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.