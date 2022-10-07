CPD investigating Nizzear Lane shooting

Carrollton police responded Friday to a shooting on the corner of Nizzear Lane and Brixton Circle involving three men. Two were placed in custody while one was life-flighted to a medical facility. 

 BY BRUCE GUTHRIE

Carrollton police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday morning. 

CPD was dispatched to Brixton Circle (off Nizzear) at 11:56 a.m., according to CPD spokesperson Meredith Browning, in reference to “shots fired.”

