Carrollton police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday morning.
CPD was dispatched to Brixton Circle (off Nizzear) at 11:56 a.m., according to CPD spokesperson Meredith Browning, in reference to “shots fired.”
"While officers were en route, dispatch advised there was one victim who’d been shot and that the shooter was barricaded inside an apartment and a firearm was possibly thrown in a wood line," Browning said in a statement. "Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and he was flown via helicopter to a medical facility in Atlanta. He has a gun shot wound to his leg and his condition is currently unknown."
CPD further stated as of Friday afternoon that officers and investigators have all persons involved at the police department conducting interviews and one firearm was recovered, thus far.
"This is still a very active investigation."
CPD Deputy Chief Chris Dobbs told the Times-Georgian at the scene that three men had gotten into an argument and began shooting.
Carrollton police posted on their Facebook page around 1 p.m. that the scene was secure and there was no danger or alarm to the public.
Schools in the area also went on what was described as a "soft lockdown." According to Charity Aaron, spokesperson for the Carroll County School District, Central High School only went on lockdown for approximately 25 minutes.
Carrollton City Schools also confirmed that the incident put their schools on a soft lockdown as well.
Carrollton City Schools and Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus issued a statement Friday afternoon saying that "the district (all schools and offices) went into a soft lockdown today due to an incident a mile from our campus. Parents were notified once the district learned of the incident and safety protocols began and the follow up message below was sent once the incident concluded."
"[Friday] we were notified of an incident in the local area resulting in a decision to keep students inside until police confirmed there was no threat to our campus," Albertus said. "Students were kept inside for 30 minutes and then normal operations resumed after consulting with authorities. Be assured, safety is our top priority. If you have any questions please contact your child's school."
