Authorities and Carrollton School District officials spent the bulk of Thursday morning investigating a bomb threat
Thursday morning a bomb threat was called into Carrollton Junior High School. The Carrollton Police Department and Fire Departments responded immediately as the school was evacuated. After a thorough investigation the call was deemed a hoax.
The school system dispatched a message immediately to parents and guardians that stated, “ATTENTION: We are currently evacuating students at CJHS to the Student Activity Center due to a bomb threat that was made to Carrollton Junior High School. Safety protocols are in place and local law enforcement are investigating the threat. No other schools have been impacted. Your students are safe and we will update you immediately as we have more details on this situation.”
Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus issued a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the incident.
“This morning, a bomb threat was made to Carrollton Junior High School," Albertus said. "After police thoroughly investigated the threat, they found the information to be completely false. Our top priority at Carrollton City Schools is the safety of our students and staff. We take threats such as these very seriously, and individuals who spread false information will face serious consequences. We are thankful for our local law enforcement and emergency personnel who worked diligently to ensure our students and staff were safe today. We are also grateful to parents for trusting us to keep their children safe.”
The U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms had previously issued a statement regarding an increasing trend in “swatting” calls noting that a rash of such call threats at public facilities, especially at schools, has occurred in recent months throughout the United States and Canada, according to data provided by U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.”
Swatting is defined as a prank call to a location for the purpose of calling law enforcement and emergency services to the scene. They are given the name “swatting” because similar calls often require a SWAT team response.
According to Official Code of Georgia 16-10-28, swatting can be viewed as a misdemeanor of high and aggravated nature and can carry up to 12 months in jail and a $1,000 fine. However, an unlawful request involving a location which constitutes critical infrastructure is considered a felony and a conviction can result in 10 years in prison or a $5,000 fine.
