BOMB THREAT

Carrollton Police stand by as parents check in outside the Carrollton Student Activity Center to retrieve children after word was issued of a bomb threat on Thursday morning. 

 PHOTO BY TUCKER COLE

Authorities and Carrollton School District officials spent the bulk of Thursday morning investigating a bomb threat

Thursday morning a bomb threat was called into Carrollton Junior High School. The Carrollton Police Department and Fire Departments responded immediately as the school was evacuated. After a thorough investigation the call was deemed a hoax.

