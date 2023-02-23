The Carrollton Police Department has introduced a new virtual reality training simulator that will be used by police officers to supplement the current firearms and de-escalation training they receive. However, it has been made clear that this new simulation training is in no way being used to replace the traditional firearms and de-escalation training.
In Oct. 2022, the City of Carrollton had received a $100,000 grant from the State of Georgia Law Enforcement Training Program. The city applied for the grant under the school safety category. It was announced that this money would go towards virtual training equipment for active shooter scenarios, four rifle bunkers that will keep officers safe as they enter an active shooter scene and will be stored in the four school buildings of Carrollton, four breaching door kits, and bleeding control packs that will also be stored at all Carrollton school buildings
The CPD are using Street Smarts VR technology. Street Smarts VR is a company founded in 2017 that has built an immersive law enforcement training platform that offers realistic training opportunities that police departments would not always be able to practice. Some of the benefits of VR training for officers includes the immersion into stressful environments, analytics that would not normally be available, only needing one trainer regardless of the number of trainees, gives informative strategic options and gives leverage in recruitment and training.
The equipment that was being used when the Times-Georgian visited included a regular virtual reality headset with a pair of headphones attached to it that allows you to hear audio from the training simulation, a prop flashlight, prop handgun, prop rifle, and a prop taser. Lieutenant Matt Davenport of the CPD demonstrated the software by completing some room clearances. There was also a wide assortment of other situations and customizations including responding to aggravated assaults, mental health emergencies and late night traffic stops.
Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards explained in detail that this training is meant to be a supplement to current training policies, not a replacement.
"Virtual reality training is in no way a means to replace our traditional firearms and de-escalation training," Richards said. "This offers us the ability to train our officers using scenarios that are realistic and interactive. It is also a way to improve our skills and correct or modify any behavior that is inconsistent with our culture."
