Lieutenant Matt Davenport goes through a simulation scenario of clearing an office space with an active shooter reported utilizing Street Smarts VR technology.

The Carrollton Police Department has introduced a new virtual reality training simulator that will be used by police officers to supplement the current firearms and de-escalation training they receive. However, it has been made clear that this new simulation training is in no way being used to replace the traditional firearms and de-escalation training.

In Oct. 2022, the City of Carrollton had received a $100,000 grant from the State of Georgia Law Enforcement Training Program. The city applied for the grant under the school safety category. It was announced that this money would go towards virtual training equipment for active shooter scenarios, four rifle bunkers that will keep officers safe as they enter an active shooter scene and will be stored in the four school buildings of Carrollton, four breaching door kits, and bleeding control packs that will also be stored at all Carrollton school buildings

