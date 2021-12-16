CPD host shop with a cop event

Last week, local law enforcement agencies joined together to participate in Shop with a Cop, purchasing Christmas gifts for those with special needs.
Meredith Browning, Public Affairs for Carrollton police department, told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that the Carrollton police department has participated in this event for over 20 years.
“Our cups runneth over and our hearts are full,” according to a statement made by the Carrollton police department. “The families we were able to shop with today have been through a lot of heartache.
“We were excited to be apart of a few hours of joy. The smiles, the laughs, the tears, and the fun are all gentle reminders of why we do what we do. It is an honor and a privilege to spend time with these babies.”
Browning said Shop with a Cop is sponsored by the Carrollton Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), which is a national philanthropic organization that has local chapters with more than 2,100 lodges throughout the U.S.
The Carrollton local chapter is mostly comprised of Carrollton police officers, but also has members from surrounding agencies who also participate in these type of activities, she said.
Other agencies that participated with Carrollton officers were the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the University of West Georgia police, Motor Carrier Compliance Division (part of the Georgia Department of Public Safety), and Newnan police.
“We hold fundraisers through the year and use that money for many benevolent causes,” said Browning.
“But our largest endeavor is certainly Shop with a Cop. Thanks to our wonderful community who give through fundraisers and monetary gifts, we were able to sponsor around 100 children this year.”
This year, there were four dates for shop with a cop, Browning said.
“Our tradition date was Wednesday, Dec. 16,” said Browning. “This day, we shopped with 45 children. These children are typically victims or witnesses of crimes, have suffered significant losses, or they have just had some rough circumstances this year and need some extra love.
“The other three dates were held this week,” said Browning. “All three of those dates are for special needs children. And all three dates combined, there were about 55 children. Two of those dates were children from Carrollton City Schools, and one date was Carroll County Schools (mainly Central schools). These children were chosen by teachers based on a number of factors.”
Browning told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that Shop with a Cop is one of the best events in the year.
“It is by far our favorite days of the year,” said Browning. “Being able to provide children and families with a few hours of joy that they may not otherwise have is a very humbling and rewarding experience. And I think our officers have just as much fun as the kids.”
