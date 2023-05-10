The Carrollton Police Department has begun a monthly spotlight highlighting a new unit every month throughout the CPD. The spotlights will give an overview of the duties of the departments and what is offered to the community. May’s spotlight is the Cyber Crime Unit.
The unit, which is made up of Lieutenant Blake Hitchcock, Corporal Seth Denney, Corporal Brandon Wilson, and Corporal Glenn Lyle have a combined 90 years of experience working in law enforcement. All four members serve as a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and one detective is also a member of the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force. Being a part of these task forces allows all four detectives to assist other law enforcement agencies with examination of digital evidence and brings in funds and additional training for the unit
According to the post on the CPD Facebook page, “The Carrollton Police Department’s Cyber Crime Unit is responsible for investigating and combating crimes committed using technology and the internet.”
Some of these crimes include criminal offenses such as identity theft, online fraud, child exploitation, and cyber bullying. The Cyber Crime Unit is able to track down the offenders of these crimes by using technology which can include forensic analysis of digital devices. The unit also works with agencies and private organizations in order to share information and properly coordinate investigations.
“Overall, the goal of the Cyber Crime Unit is to protect the community from the harmful effects of cybercrime and hold those responsible accountable for their actions," CPD said.
Around 200 devices are analyzed by the Cyber Crime Unit on an annual basis and these devices can range from cell phones, hard drives, memory cards, thumb drives, drones, DVR systems and vehicle infotainment systems.
