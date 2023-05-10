The Carrollton Police Department has begun a monthly spotlight highlighting a new unit every month throughout the CPD. The spotlights will give an overview of the duties of the departments and what is offered to the community. May’s spotlight is the Cyber Crime Unit.

The unit, which is made up of Lieutenant Blake Hitchcock, Corporal Seth Denney, Corporal Brandon Wilson, and Corporal Glenn Lyle have a combined 90 years of experience working in law enforcement. All four members serve as a part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and one detective is also a member of the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force. Being a part of these task forces allows all four detectives to assist other law enforcement agencies with examination of digital evidence and brings in funds and additional training for the unit

