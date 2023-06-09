The Carrollton Police Department's June spotlight honored their Crime Scene Unit this month.
According to the information released Friday, the CPD Crime Scene Unit is made up of three detectives that are certified as crime scene technicians including Sergeant Cory Payne, Corporal Cynthia Lewis, and Corporal Lee Coggins. The three have a combined 59 years of law enforcement experience.
“Payne and Coggins are also Crime Scene Analysts,” according to the release. “Additionally, Payne is a Latent Print Examiner, and Coggins is a recent graduate of the National Forensic Academy in Tennessee.”
The Crime Scene Unit is made up of skilled forensic experts who have specialized in many different components of crime scene investigation. According to the press release, the unit plays a key role in solving crimes, “with their expertise, attention to detail and forensic techniques, they leave no stone unturned when it comes to investigating and analyzing crime scenes.”
Some of the techniques used by the unit include fingerprint and blood spatter analysis.
The crime scene unit has responded to more than 50 crime scenes in 2022 and Payne, the Latent Print Examiner has processed 277 items for evidence in 148 cases in 2022. Payne has also provided this service to several surrounding agencies.
“The team follows a meticulous investigation process to ensure no detail goes unnoticed. They carefully document and collect evidence while also meticulously photographing and sketching the crime scene,” the release continued. “Their attention to detail helps recreate the sequence of events, assisting in building a solid case for prosecution.”
The Crime Scene Unit also works with other divisions and units within the CPD, and other agencies such as the GBI labs and medical examiners. The collaborative approach that is utilized by the Crime Scene Unit allows for a comprehensive investigation and analysis.
